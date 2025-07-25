Valute / AMSF
AMSF: AMERISAFE Inc
43.89 USD 0.82 (1.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMSF ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.81 e ad un massimo di 44.74.
Segui le dinamiche di AMERISAFE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.81 44.74
Intervallo Annuale
42.48 60.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.71
- Apertura
- 44.62
- Bid
- 43.89
- Ask
- 44.19
- Minimo
- 43.81
- Massimo
- 44.74
- Volume
- 768
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.19%
20 settembre, sabato