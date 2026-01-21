Robot Auto Trade Scalper XauUsd
🔹Robot Auto Trade Scalper XauUsd
Robot Auto Trade Scalper XauUsd is an automated Grid + Martingale trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
The EA is optimized for RAW spread accounts, fast execution, and low-latency VPS environments.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Account Type: RAW / ECN
Leverage: 1:500
Lot Size: from 0.01
Minimum Deposit:
$30 (high risk)
$100–300 (balanced)
$500–1000 (more stable)
🕒 Trading Session
London – New York session
Avoids low-liquidity market hours
📊 Performance
Backtested: January 2020 – January 2026
-
Multiple market conditions tested
Real-account performance available
🔴 Live Real Trading Proof
View verified real-account live signal below:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354406
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
This EA uses grid and martingale techniques.
Trading involves risk, and drawdown or margin call is possible.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🚀 VPS Recommendation (Low Latency)
For best execution, use a VPS located near your broker’s trading server (usually London or New York).
Steps to choose the right VPS:
Check your broker server name in MT5
MT5 → File → Open an Account → search broker → see server list
-
Or look at Navigator → Accounts (server name appears)
Identify the server location
If the server name includes London/UK → choose London VPS
-
If includes NewYork/NY/USA → choose New York VPS
(Tickmill / IC Markets often use London; some accounts may be NY or other regions)
Test latency before paying (target < 20 ms)
In MT5: right-click the account server → Rescan servers (shows ping)
-
Or compare VPS providers and pick the one with the lowest ping to your server
Use RAW/ECN account + stable connection
Low spread + fast VPS = better fills, less slippage
