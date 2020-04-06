Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD

Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically.

Key Features

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5

Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol)

Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution

Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions)

Recommended Lot: 0.01

Minimum Deposit: $300 (recommended for margin safety)

Backtest (Reference)

1-year Strategy Tester result showed growth up to ~25x the initial deposit.

Note: Backtests are for reference only. Real trading performance may differ due to spread, slippage, execution speed, commissions, swaps, liquidity, and broker conditions.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low spread + fast execution broker (XAUUSD)

Stable VPS is recommended

Be cautious during high-impact news and extreme volatility

Price Promotion (Christmas & New Year)

Promo Price: $100 (available until December 31, 2025)

Normal Price: $1000 (starting January 1, 2026)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA can open multiple hedging positions, which may increase exposure and drawdown during volatile markets. Always test on a demo account first, use proper risk management, and trade at your own risk.