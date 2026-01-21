🔹Robot Auto Trade Scalper XauUsd

Robot Auto Trade Scalper XauUsd is an automated Grid + Martingale trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

The EA is optimized for RAW spread accounts, fast execution, and low-latency VPS environments.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: RAW / ECN

Leverage: 1:500

Lot Size: from 0.01

Minimum Deposit: $30 (high risk) $100–300 (balanced) $500–1000 (more stable)



🕒 Trading Session

London – New York session

Avoids low-liquidity market hours

📊 Performance

Backtested: January 2020 – January 2026

Multiple market conditions tested

Real-account performance available

🔴 Live Real Trading Proof

View verified real-account live signal below:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354406

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

This EA uses grid and martingale techniques.

Trading involves risk, and drawdown or margin call is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🚀 VPS Recommendation (Low Latency)

For best execution, use a VPS located near your broker’s trading server (usually London or New York).

Steps to choose the right VPS: