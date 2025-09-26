Librerie: Caricatore di storia
Automated-Trading:
Autore: Nikolay Kositsin
Errore di sintassi alla riga 91 (H mancante). "SERIES_SYNCRONIZED" dovrebbe essere "SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED".
elib:
Errore di sintassi alla riga 91 (H mancante). "SERIES_SYNCRONIZED" dovrebbe essere "SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED".
Niente dura per sempre sotto la luna!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| controllo della cronologia per il caricamento| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CheckLoadHistory(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,datetime start_date) { //----+ datetime first_date=0; datetime times[100]; //--- controllare il simbolo e il periodo if(symbol == NULL || symbol == "") symbol = Symbol(); if(period == PERIOD_CURRENT) period = Period(); //--- controllare se il simbolo è selezionato nel MarketWatch if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT)) { if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) return(-1); if(!SymbolSelect(symbol,true)) Print(__FUNCTION__,"(): Fallita l'aggiunta del carattere ",symbol," nella finestra di MarketWatch!!!".); } //--- verifica se i dati sono presenti SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date); if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(1); //--- non chiedere il caricamento dei propri dati se si tratta di un indicatore if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && Period()==period && Symbol()==symbol) return(-4); //--- secondo tentativo if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) { //--- ci sono dati caricati per costruire le serie temporali if(first_date>0) { //--- forzare la costruzione di serie temporali CopyTime(symbol,period,first_date+PeriodSeconds(period),1,times); //--- data di controllo if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(2); } } //--- barre massime nel grafico dalle opzioni del terminale int max_bars=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS); //--- caricare le informazioni sulla cronologia dei simboli datetime first_server_date=0; while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE,first_server_date) && !IsStopped()) Sleep(5); //--- fissare la data di inizio del caricamento if(first_server_date>start_date) start_date=first_server_date; if(first_date>0 && first_date<first_server_date) Print(__FUNCTION__,"(): Warning: first server date ",first_server_date," for ",symbol, " does not match to first series date ",first_date); //-- caricare i dati passo dopo passo int fail_cnt=0; while(!IsStopped()) { //--- attendere la creazione della serie temporale while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED) && !IsStopped()) Sleep(5); //--- chiedere le barre costruite int bars=Bars(symbol,period); if(bars>0) { if(bars>=max_bars) return(-2); //--- chiedere il primo appuntamento if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(0); } //--- la copia della parte successiva forza il caricamento dei dati int copied=CopyTime(symbol,period,bars,100,times); if(copied>0) { //--- controllo dei dati if(times[0]<=start_date) return(0); if(bars+copied>=max_bars) return(-2); fail_cnt=0; } else { //--- non più di 100 tentativi falliti fail_cnt++; if(fail_cnt>=100) return(-5); Sleep(10); } } //----+arresto return(-3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Non funziona, muore al primo carattere....
Ecco il codice
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|TestLoadHistory.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | | //| https://www.mql5.com //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.02" #property script_show_inputs //--- parametri di ingresso //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Funzione di avvio del programma di script| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { int all_symbols=SymbolsTotal(false); string sym_name=""; Print("Load symbols ",all_symbols); for(int k=0;k<all_symbols;k++) if((sym_name=SymbolName(k,false))!="") { SymbolSelect(sym_name,true); Print(k," Symbol name ",sym_name); datetime time= (TimeCurrent()-60*60*24*5); int res=CheckLoadHistory(sym_name,PERIOD_M1,time); switch(res) { case -1 : Print("Unknown symbol ",sym_name); break; case -2 : Print("Requested bars more than max bars in chart ",sym_name); break; case -3 : Print("Program was stopped ",sym_name); break; case -4 : Print("Indicator shouldn't load its own data ",sym_name); break; case -5 : Print("Load failed ",sym_name); break; case 0 : Print("Loaded OK ",sym_name); break; case 1 : Print("Loaded previously ",sym_name); break; case 2 : Print("Loaded previously and built ",sym_name); break; default : Print("Unknown result ",sym_name); } datetime first_date; SeriesInfoInteger(sym_name,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date); int bars=Bars(sym_name,PERIOD_M1); Print("First date ",first_date," - ",bars," bars"); } //--- //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| controllo della cronologia per il caricamento| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CheckLoadHistory(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,datetime start_date) { //----+ datetime first_date=0; datetime times[100]; //--- controllo del simbolo e del periodo if(symbol == NULL || symbol == "") symbol = Symbol(); if(period == PERIOD_CURRENT) period = Period(); //--- controllare se il simbolo è selezionato nel MarketWatch if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT)) { if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) return(-1); if(!SymbolSelect(symbol,true)) Print(__FUNCTION__,"(): Fallita l'aggiunta del carattere ",symbol," nella finestra di MarketWatch!!!".); } //--- verifica se i dati sono presenti SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date); if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(1); //--- non chiedere il caricamento dei propri dati se si tratta di un indicatore if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && Period()==period && Symbol()==symbol) return(-4); //--- secondo tentativo if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) { //--- ci sono dati caricati per costruire le serie temporali if(first_date>0) { //--- forzare la creazione di serie temporali CopyTime(symbol,period,first_date+PeriodSeconds(period),1,times); //--- data di controllo if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(2); } } //--- barre massime nel grafico dalle opzioni del terminale int max_bars=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS); //--- caricare le informazioni sulla cronologia dei simboli datetime first_server_date=0; while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE,first_server_date) && !IsStopped()) Sleep(5); //--- fissare la data di inizio del caricamento if(first_server_date>start_date) start_date=first_server_date; if(first_date>0 && first_date<first_server_date) Print(__FUNCTION__,"(): Warning: first server date ",first_server_date," for ",symbol, " does not match to first series date ",first_date); //-- caricare i dati passo dopo passo int fail_cnt=0; while(!IsStopped()) { //--- attendere la creazione della serie temporale while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED) && !IsStopped()) Sleep(5); //--- chiedere le barre costruite int bars=Bars(symbol,period); if(bars>0) { if(bars>=max_bars) return(-2); //--- chiedere il primo appuntamento if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(0); } //--- la copia della parte successiva forza il caricamento dei dati int copied=CopyTime(symbol,period,bars,100,times); if(copied>0) { //--- controllo dei dati if(times[0]<=start_date) return(0); if(bars+copied>=max_bars) return(-2); fail_cnt=0; } else { //--- non più di 100 tentativi falliti fail_cnt++; if(fail_cnt>=100) return(-5); Sleep(10); } } //----+arresto return(-3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
e muore qui
while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED) && !IsStopped())
Nikolay Kositsin:
Niente dura per sempre sotto la luna!
Grazie mille, per me funziona!
Caricatore di storia:
Modulo funzionale Multicurrency Expert Advisor per organizzare l'accesso a qualsiasi dato storico con l'elaborazione del risultato dell'interrogazione.
Author: Nikolay Kositsin