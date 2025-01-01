LDLLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations A * X = B with a real symmetric or complex Hermitian indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLRaw, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK functions SYTRS, HETRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrix& B,

matrix& X

);



bool matrix::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vector& B,

vector& X

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X

);



bool matrixf::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X

);



bool matrixc::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X

);



bool matrixcf::LDLLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.