BlasL3GeMM

Computes a matrix-matrix product with general matrices.

C = alpha * op(A) * op(B) + beta * C

where C is m-by-n matrix, op(A) is m-by-k matrix, op(B) is k-by-n matrix.

Method BlasL3GeMM is applied to the matrix A. Matrix A has size m-by-k if parameter transa='N', or k-by-m otherwise.

BLAS function GEMM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL3GeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

double alpha,

matrix& B,

double beta,

matrix& C

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL3GeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

float alpha,

matrixf& B,

float beta,

matrixf& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL3GeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

complex alpha,

matrixc& B,

complex beta,

matrixc& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL3GeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

complexf alpha,

matrixcf& B,

complexf beta,

matrixcf& C

);

Parameters

transa

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then op(A) = A;

if transa= 'T', then op(A) = A**T;

if transa= 'C', then op(A) = A**H.

transb

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if transa= 'N', then op(B) = B;

if transa= 'T', then op(B) = B**T;

if transa= 'C', then op(B) = B**H.

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

B

[in] Matrix B of size k-by-n if transb='N', or of size n-by-k otherwise.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in,out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n. If beta is not zero, then matrix C should contain actual data before entry.If matrix size differs from m-by-n, then matrix C will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining options op(A) and op(B).