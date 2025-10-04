Expert Advisor Parameters (Inputs)

The EA provides several external parameters that the user can modify to control its behavior:

General Parameters

Parameter Type Description MagicNumber int A unique identifier for the EA's trades. InitialLot double The starting lot size for the first trade in a series. AllowBuy bool Flag to allow the EA to open Buy trades (initial and Martingale). AllowSell bool Flag to allow the EA to open Sell trades (initial and Martingale). TakeProfit int A fixed Take Profit in points/pips used when placing pending orders (though not for market execution). FindHighLowBackBars int The number of previous bars to look back for determining the highest high and lowest low for initial pending order placement. ResetAfterBars int The number of bars after which the initial pending orders will be deleted and re-evaluated (if no position is open).

Martingale Strategy

Parameter Type Description ReverseMartingale bool If true , the subsequent Martingale trades will be in the opposite direction of the last trade in the series (this would typically be an anti-Martingale or hedging approach, but the code opens in the same direction if false ). The current logic suggests opening in the same direction if ReverseMartingale is false . LotMultiplier double The factor by which the lot size is multiplied for the next trade in the loss-making series (e.g., 2.0 means doubling the lot). SecureProfitMartingaleTarget double The total floating profit (in account currency) at which the entire series of open trades will be closed. DistanceMartingalePips int The distance (in pips) the price must move against the last trade's open price before a new Martingale trade is opened. MaxTradesInSeries int The maximum number of trades allowed in a single Martingale series.

Time Strategy

Parameter Type Description AllowMonday... AllowFriday bool Flags to enable or disable trading on specific days of the week. ForbiddenDates string A comma-separated list of dates (format YYYY.MM.DD) on which trading is prohibited.

Core Functions Overview

OnInit() (Initialization)

Sets the EA's MagicNumber , margin mode, and deviation. It resets the Martingale status variables ( s_currentLot , s_totalTradesInSeries , etc.) to their initial values, preparing for a fresh start.

OnDeinit() (Deinitialization)

A simple function for cleanup, printing a message when the EA is stopped or removed.

IsTradingDateAllowed() and IsTradingDayAllowed() (Trading Filters)

These functions check the current day and date against the user-defined inputs ( AllowMonday to AllowFriday and ForbiddenDates ) to determine if trading is permitted.

OpenTradeLogic(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, string tradeComment) (Market Execution)

This function handles opening new market positions (Buy or Sell).

It validates and normalizes the lot size against the broker's minimum, maximum, and step size. It checks for sufficient free margin using CheckMargin() . It executes the trade without a fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss ( tp_calculated is 0). It updates the global Martingale status variables: s_currentLot , s_lastOpenPrice , s_seriesType , and s_totalTradesInSeries .

CloseAllPositions()

Iterates through all currently open positions and closes any that were opened by this EA (matching the MagicNumber ).

PendingOrders(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double lotSize, string comment) (Pending Order Placement)

This function places Buy Limit or Sell Limit orders:

It validates the lot size and checks for sufficient margin. It validates the entry price against the broker's minimum distance ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ). It calculates a fixed Take Profit ( tp ) based on the TakeProfit input. It sends the trade request. Note: The UpdateHighLowAndOrders function calls this to place initial Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders.

UpdateHighLowAndOrders() (Initial Entry Logic)

This is the initial entry mechanism when no positions are open:

It looks back FindHighLowBackBars to find the Highest High and Lowest Low. It calculates priceSellLimit (Highest High + 1 tick) and priceBuyLimit (Lowest Low - 1 tick). It checks if Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders with the EA's MagicNumber already exist. It places an initial Sell Limit order just above the recent highest high and a Buy Limit order just below the recent lowest low, each using the InitialLot .

OnTick() (Main Logic)

The core of the EA's execution logic:

Time Check: Prevents redundant calculations on the same tick. Filter Check: If trading is not allowed by day/date, it deletes all pending orders. Profit Target Check (Series Exit): If eaHasOpenPositions is true AND totalFloatingProfit is ≥ SecureProfitMartingaleTarget , it calls CloseAllPositions() and resets all Martingale status variables to start a new series. Initial Order Placement: If !eaHasOpenPositions AND trading is allowed, it resets the Martingale status and checks if a new bar has formed. If a new bar is formed, it checks if barsCount is ≥ ResetAfterBars . If so, it deletes pending orders and calls UpdateHighLowAndOrders() to place new initial orders. If not, it just calls UpdateHighLowAndOrders() . Martingale Step Logic: If eaHasOpenPositions is true AND s_totalTradesInSeries is $< MaxTradesInSeries`: It checks if totalFloatingProfit is negative AND the price has moved against the last open trade by at least DistanceMartingalePips .

If both conditions are met, it calculates the nextLot by multiplying s_currentLot by LotMultiplier .

It determines the orderToOpen direction (either the same direction as the series or the reverse, based on ReverseMartingale ).

It calls OpenTradeLogic() to open the new, multiplied position, continuing the Martingale series.

Summary of Strategy

The "Babi Ngepet" EA implements a risky but potentially high-reward Martingale strategy combined with a breakout/range-reversal initial entry:

Initial Entry: The EA places an initial Buy Limit (below recent low) and a Sell Limit (above recent high). This suggests an initial assumption of range-bound behavior—it enters a buy when the price drops to a low, and a sell when the price rises to a high. Trade Management: If one of the initial trades is triggered and the position moves into an aggregate loss (negative floating profit), and the price continues to move against the open positions by a defined distance, the EA opens a new position in the same direction with a larger lot size (Martingale). Exit Strategy: The series of trades continues to increase lot size until the aggregate floating profit of all trades in the series reaches the SecureProfitMartingaleTarget , at which point all positions are closed, and the EA resets for a new series.

Warning: The Martingale strategy is known for high drawdowns and high risk of capital loss because the lot size increases after every losing step.