Key Features

📨 Real-time Trading Notifications - Instant alerts for position open/close/modify

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 2375 or higher

Telegram Bot Token (obtain from @BotFather)

Chat ID or Channel ID

Internet connection

Installation

Step 1: Create Telegram Bot

Open Telegram and search for @BotFather Send /newbot command Choose a name for your bot Choose a username (must end with 'bot') Save the token provided by BotFather

Step 2: Get Chat ID

Add your bot to a group/channel or start private chat Send any message to the bot Visit: https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_TOKEN>/getUpdates Find the chat ID in the response

Step 3: Configure MT5

Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Add URL: https://api.telegram.org Click OK

Step 4: Install Files

Copy TelegramBot.mqh to MQL5/Include/ Copy TelegramBot_Example.mq5 to MQL5/Experts/ Compile both files

Quick Start

#include <TelegramBot.mqh> CTelegramBot bot; int OnInit () { if (!bot.Initialize( "YOUR_TOKEN" , "YOUR_CHAT_ID" )) { Print ( "Failed to initialize bot" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } bot.SendMessage( "Bot connected successfully!" ); bot.SendChartScreenshot( "Current market situation" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

API Reference

Basic Messaging

bool SendMessage( string text); bool SendHTMLMessage( string text); bool SendMarkdownMessage( string text); bool SendMessageToAll( string text);

Trading Signals

bool SendTradeSignal(ENUM_SIGNAL_TYPE type, string symbol, double price); bool SendPositionOpened( ulong ticket, string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double volume, double price); bool SendPositionClosed( ulong ticket, string symbol, double profit, double commission, double swap);

Media

bool SendPhoto( string file_path, string caption); bool SendDocument( string file_path, string caption); bool SendChartScreenshot(); bool SendChartScreenshot( string caption);

Reports

bool SendAccountStatus(); bool SendDailyReport(); bool SendWeeklyReport(); bool SendMonthlyReport();

Risk Management

bool SendRiskAlert( double drawdown_percent); bool SendMarginWarning( double margin_level); bool SendStopOutWarning();

Example Expert Advisor

The package includes a fully functional example EA demonstrating:

Position monitoring with notifications

Automatic screenshots on trade events

Periodic account status updates

Risk management alerts

Daily reports

Demo trading signals

Message Formatting

HTML Format (Recommended)

string message = " < b > Bold text </ b >

"; message += " < i > Italic text </ i >

"; message += " < code > Fixed-width code </ code >

"; message += " < a href= 'http://example.com' > Link </ a > "; bot.SendHTMLMessage(message);

Markdown Format

string message = "*Bold text*

" ; message += "_Italic text_

" ; message += "`Fixed-width code`

" ; message += "[Link](http://example.com)" ; bot.SendMarkdownMessage(message);

Performance

Message Rate: Up to 30 messages per minute

Up to 30 messages per minute File Size Limit: 50MB per file

50MB per file Message Length: 4096 characters

4096 characters Caption Length: 1024 characters

1024 characters Queue Size: 100 messages

100 messages Average Response Time: 50-200ms

Error Handling

The library includes comprehensive error handling:

Connection validation

Rate limiting protection

Automatic retries on failure

Queue system for failed messages

Detailed error logging

Support

Documentation: Full API documentation included in source

Full API documentation included in source Example EA: Working example with all features

Working example with all features Debug Mode: Built-in debugging for troubleshooting

Version History

Version 1.0.0 (2024)

Initial release

Full Telegram Bot API integration

Multi-channel support

Queue system

Template engine

Risk management alerts

License

This library is provided as-is for use in MetaTrader 5. Free for personal and commercial use.

Author

Financial Blueprint

Professional Trading Solutions

Disclaimer

This software is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Detailed Setup Instructions

Creating a Telegram Bot

Find BotFather Open Telegram

Search for @BotFather

Press START Create New Bot Send /newbot command

Enter bot name (e.g., "My Trading Bot")

Enter bot username (e.g., my_trading_bot)

Save the token like: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz Configure Bot Send /setprivacy and select DISABLE (for group functionality)

Send /setjoingroups and select ENABLE (to add to groups)

Getting Chat ID

For Private Messages:

Start conversation with your bot Send any message Open in browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<TOKEN>/getUpdates Find "chat":{"id":123456789} - this is your Chat ID

For Groups:

Add bot to group Send message in group Open in browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<TOKEN>/getUpdates Find "chat":{"id":-123456789} - negative number for groups

For Channels:

Add bot as channel administrator Send message to channel Or use @channelname as Chat ID

Troubleshooting Common Issues

WebRequest Error:

Solution: 1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors 2. ✓ Allow WebRequest for listed URL 3. Add: https://api.telegram.org 4. Restart MT5

Bot Not Responding:

Check: 1. Token correctness 2. Chat ID correctness 3. Internet connection 4. WebRequest settings

Messages Not Delivered:

Possible causes: 1. API limit exceeded (30 messages/minute) 2. Invalid HTML format in message 3. Message too long (>4096 characters)

Usage Examples

Send Buy Signal

bot.SendTradeSignal(SIGNAL_BUY, "EURUSD" , 1.1850 , 1.1800 , 1.1900 );

Send Screenshot with Annotation

string caption = " < b > Entry Point </ b >

"; caption += "Pair: EURUSD

"; caption += "Type: BUY

"; caption += "Price: 1.1850"; bot.SendChartScreenshot(caption);

Send Account Status

bot.SendAccountStatus();

Setup Daily Reports

if (TimeHour( TimeCurrent ()) == 23 && TimeMinute( TimeCurrent ()) == 0 ) { bot.SendDailyReport(); }

Drawdown Alert

double drawdown = CalculateDrawdown(); if (drawdown > 20.0 ) { bot.SendRiskAlert(drawdown); }

Message Structure

[POSITION OPENED] ↑ ================ Ticket: Symbol: EURUSD Type : BUY Volume: 0.10 Price: 1.18500 Time: 2024.01 .15 10 : 30





[POSITION CLOSED] ================ Ticket: Symbol: EURUSD Profit: + 125.50 USD Commission: - 2.00 Swap: - 0.50 Total: + 123.00 USD Time: 2024.01 .15 14 : 45 ================





[DAILY REPORT] ================ Date: 2024.01.15 ACCOUNT SUMMARY ---------------- Balance: 10,125.50 USD Equity: 10,250.00 USD Floating P/L: +124.50 USD TRADING ACTIVITY ---------------- Trades Today: 5 Today's Result: +250.00 USD Open Positions: 2 BOT STATISTICS ---------------- Messages Sent: 45 Signals Sent: 8 Success Rate: 98.5% ================





