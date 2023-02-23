Analysis Strike
- Indicateurs
- Ariel Capja
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A percent graphic is a type of graph or chart used to represent data as a percentage of a whole. Percent graphics are often used to illustrate how a given set of data is distributed between different categories or how certain trends have changed over time. Percent graphics can be used to show the composition of a dow jones , or the performance of a company over a given period of time
d1 percet
w1 perncet
m1 percent
y1 percenty