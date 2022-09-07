True Supply Demands Alert

3.86
  • Use the indicator only in retest zones
  • The newly formed zone should be used for scalping only
  • New zones are repainted or recalculated
  • When supports and resistances are violated, they are deleted as they no longer function.
  • Recommended on M30 and higher timeframes
  • You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones.
  • With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends.
  • Shows all support and resistance zones.
  • Can work in all time zones.
  • No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are optimized.
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ummuhan/seller

  • Contact me for the source code of the indicator

  • Contact:mersatrade@gmail.com

















































Recensioni 12
Nitin Dalvi
28
Nitin Dalvi 2024.05.19 07:14 
 

can get on tradingview

lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.04.05 18:54 
 

Mr. Sabir Very good indicator... very practical and does not dirty the screen... it is smart.

5 stars.

But please add an option in which I do not have to delete the grid every time, I understand that there is another person who has requested the opposite,

the normal thing would be to add an option and each person chooses what they prefer...

I do not use a grid in my graphs and every time I change the symbol I have that problem.

Otherwise Perfect... you make few indicators but very effective

By the way....this indicator does draw the zones correctly

Thank you

Excellent update

Very professional author

Jason
100
Jason 2023.04.27 12:19 
 

Very good indicator.

