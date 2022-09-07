True Supply Demands Alert
- Indicatori
- Mustafa Sabir
- Versione: 17.0
- Aggiornato: 4 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
- Use the indicator only in retest zones
- The newly formed zone should be used for scalping only
- New zones are repainted or recalculated
- When supports and resistances are violated, they are deleted as they no longer function.
- Recommended on M30 and higher timeframes
- You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones.
- With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends.
- Shows all support and resistance zones.
- Can work in all time zones.
- No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are optimized.
-
