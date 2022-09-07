True Supply Demands Alert

3.86
  • Use the indicator only in retest zones
  • The newly formed zone should be used for scalping only
  • New zones are repainted or recalculated
  • When supports and resistances are violated, they are deleted as they no longer function.
  • Recommended on M30 and higher timeframes
  • You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones.
  • With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends.
  • Shows all support and resistance zones.
  • Can work in all time zones.
  • No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are optimized.
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ummuhan/seller

  • Contact me for the source code of the indicator

  • Contact:mersatrade@gmail.com

















































İncelemeler 12
Nitin Dalvi
28
Nitin Dalvi 2024.05.19 07:14 
 

can get on tradingview

lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.04.05 18:54 
 

Mr. Sabir Very good indicator... very practical and does not dirty the screen... it is smart.

5 stars.

But please add an option in which I do not have to delete the grid every time, I understand that there is another person who has requested the opposite,

the normal thing would be to add an option and each person chooses what they prefer...

I do not use a grid in my graphs and every time I change the symbol I have that problem.

Otherwise Perfect... you make few indicators but very effective

By the way....this indicator does draw the zones correctly

Thank you

Excellent update

Very professional author

Jason
100
Jason 2023.04.27 12:19 
 

Very good indicator.

Önerilen ürünler
ICT22 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator MT4 The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator MT4 is crafted in alignment with the ICT methodology and serves as a valuable asset for in-depth technical analysis. This indicator helps pinpoint market structure shifts, liquidity levels, trade setups triggered by price displacement, and fair value gap (FVG) zones. Additionally, when a significant candle breaks a level and the market pulls back into the FVG area, the indicator signals a potential en
FREE
Trend Finder Oscillator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Finder Osilatörü ,   MetaTrader 4   platformu için özel olarak geliştirilmiş, yalnızca başlangıcı değil aynı zamanda devam eden trendlerin gücünü ve olgunluğunu da belirleyebilen güvenilir ve hassas bir araç sunmayı amaçlayan gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Piyasanın iki temel bileşeni olan   oynaklık   ve   momentum   üzerine kombine ve derinlemesine bir analize dayanmaktadır. Sabit eşikler ve tekrarlayan desenlerle aşırı alım veya aşırı satım koşullarını belirtmekle yetinen geleneksel
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
Professional Trade Signal Arrows
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Pro Trade Signal Arrows is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. Bu oklar alış ve satış sinyalleri verir. Gösterge kesinlikle yeniden boyanmıyor. Sinyalin verildiği nokta değişmez. Tüm grafiklerde kullanabilirsiniz. Tüm çiftlerde kullanabilirsiniz. Bu gösterge, giriş ve çıkış sinyallerini oklar ve uyarı olarak gösterir. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings It tells you that you should
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Dijital opsiyon ticaretinin dünyasında, kesin piyasa analizi ve stratejik karar verme önemli olduğundan, karlı fırsatları açığa çıkarabilen olağanüstü bir ticaret göstergesi arayışı hiç bitmez. İşte Secret Indicator (Gizli Gösterge) - sınıfının en iyi ve en güçlüsü olarak ün kazanmış etkileyici bir MT4 ikili opsiyon ticaret aracı. Secret Indicator, deneyimli tüccarlar ve uzman programcıların oluşturduğu bir ekip tarafından yıllar süren titiz araştırma, geliştirme ve testlerin sonucunda ortaya
Strategy Tester Stoch Macd Wpr
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
The Strategy Tester product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators: Stochastic, Macd, Williams Percent Range It works on all time frame   Recommended time fr
Bonosu To
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Bonsosu Toon is Binary indicator for binary option trade highly winrate and highly return ........... Design for full auto trade with bot or connetor from MT4 to Binary Broker ...____ Easy to use, No repaint,,, ___  Time frame M1 only, ..... ___  Work with 28 forex pair without martingale, ....__  Support all binary broker, ...._ Trading with experation ..... 
Hero Line Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   Hero Line Trend   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Entry Signal Arrows
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Entry Signal Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Military Dog SARMY
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Göstergeler
Military dog s-army will help you identify entry points for the Indian processing. He works for all the peridos. You can open the ADR levels from the settings by double-clicking on the strategy. If you turn off the ADR feature, it will find more transactions.  In particular, in addition to your own strategy, it allows you to pass your processing inputs through a better quality filter. Do you want the ADR level to average a certain daily volume and signal the trading when the number of points a
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
ReTest Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "ReTest Histogramı" MT4 için, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - ReTest_Histogram göstergesi, güçlü S/R seviyesinin yeniden test edilmesinden sonra ana trend yönüne giriş sinyallerinin aranması için kullanılabilir. - ReTest Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş trendi için kırmızı ve yükseliş trendi için yeşil. - Aynı renkte sabit ardışık histogram sütunları gördüğünüzde bu, yeni bir trendin gerçekleştiği anlamına gelir. - ReTest sinyali, histogramda zıt renkte 1 sütun ve trend rengin
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Currency Weight FX
Sopany Zemmy
Göstergeler
Currency Weight FX ( CW8) You are going to see the Forex Treasure If you think in Forex Trading you are dealing with one chart only, then you are on your way to be plunged into misery. The weight of one's currency will affect other currency or currencies. This Currency Weight FX is a breakthrough in trading tools With Currency Weight FX   ( CW8 ) indicator you will see each weight of major currency. This currency WEIGHT is very much different from currency STRENGTH most people usually mean. CW
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
MA Price Lines MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Göstergeler
This MT4 indicator can show you Dynamic Support and Resistance Zone in current stage based on Current MA Price in 9 Timeframes, Price Lines or Price Zones for Multi (9) Timeframes according to the setting options as you need which you can set such as MA Period, MA Method, MA Shift, MA Price and you will see price lines all 9 timeframes or you can show Price Zones and also you can hide Minutes timeframes and several setting as you want and You can add several MA Periods in your chart such as 50,
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Göstergeler
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
King Gold Trend
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Göstergeler
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4! Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you: Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend). Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable s
Magic Super Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Magic Super Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Polynom Moving and Channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
Deal Trading Trend
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Göstergeler
Simple Trading System Update !!! Follow this link to see our 2024 Strategy !!!   ( Download the EAs scanner ) Deal trading trend indicator is a useful indicator tool predicting the market movement, easy-to-use due to obviously showing trend line, arrow and target point. You can consider the direction of the market for going up or going down by using this indicator. Parameters In this section, we are explaining the main parameters including; Period bar   :   The number of history bars are used
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EurUsa EA
Mustafa Sabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discounted price for a limited time EA opens orders with the confirmation of five different indicators and has shown good results in backtests conducted since 2012. It has an internal take profit and stop loss algorithm, yet it protects each trade with a stop loss to guard against sudden price movements. EA can operate with a low balance of around 50 USD and is trained for the EUR/USD M30 timeframe. It can provide annual returns of over 200%, making 3 or 4 trades per month or 1 trade per week.
Corporate Order Flow
Mustafa Sabir
Göstergeler
Corporate Order Flow – MT4 Indicator The Corporate Order Flow indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help traders identify potential institutional trading zones by highlighting areas where major banks and corporations may have placed significant buy or sell orders. This tool offers valuable insights into market sentiment and liquidity, allowing retail traders to align themselves with the "smart money." The indicator is designed for the EURUSD H4 timeframe. Key Features: Detects and displays h
FREE
ScalperX Pro
Mustafa Sabir
Göstergeler
First of all, it is worth highlighting here that this Trading Indicator is Non Repainting, Non Redrawing and Non Lagging, which makes it ideal for manual trading. Never repaint and recalculate Once an arrow appears it never disappears, the signal comes at the opening of the new candle You will now be more profitable with this indicator The indicator will alert you when an arrow appears You can do swing trading or scalping trading The indicator helps you identify the trend Can be optimized acros
Master Gold Miner
Mustafa Sabir
Göstergeler
Can be optimized for crypto trading or all currency pairs How to use:When the arrow appears, wait for the candle to close and open the order Level lines appear when candle closes,  The system shows you the best entry levels It is simple and easy to use, no additional settings are required. Best indicator for beginners and professionals You can set the displayed stop loss and desired profit levels. You can use it alone or in addition to your strategy. Recommended usage: Xausd or gold M1 and M5 S
Trend Bomer
Mustafa Sabir
Göstergeler
The Trend Bomer indicator can be used alone or as an addition to your strategy. Does not repaint and causes no delay. Customizable SL and TP setting. It provides alerts as well as signals and when an alert is received orders are placed after waiting for the candle to close. The red arrow indicates the sell signal and the blue arrow indicates the buy signal. It can be optimized for all currencies, commodities or cryptocurrencies. You can change and optimize the settings using the "indicatorPeriod
Filtrele:
Nitin Dalvi
28
Nitin Dalvi 2024.05.19 07:14 
 

can get on tradingview

lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.04.05 18:54 
 

Mr. Sabir Very good indicator... very practical and does not dirty the screen... it is smart.

5 stars.

But please add an option in which I do not have to delete the grid every time, I understand that there is another person who has requested the opposite,

the normal thing would be to add an option and each person chooses what they prefer...

I do not use a grid in my graphs and every time I change the symbol I have that problem.

Otherwise Perfect... you make few indicators but very effective

By the way....this indicator does draw the zones correctly

Thank you

Excellent update

Very professional author

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2024.04.05 20:04
I will deal with it as soon as possible
271811
199
271811 2024.02.08 16:35 
 

Save your money!! This indicator DOES NOT come close to drawing Supply and Demand Zones correctly!!

soltanmoham
130
soltanmoham 2023.12.30 04:03 
 

I USE YOUR PRODUCT . BUT I HOPE YOU FIX THE GRID WHEN I ISTAAL IT THE GRID IS REMOVED . PLEAS FIX IT AS IT WAS LIKE THE FREE ONE THANK YOU

esmeul alenzi
69
esmeul alenzi 2023.05.23 02:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jason
100
Jason 2023.04.27 12:19 
 

Very good indicator.

Jaden Ali Walker
409
Jaden Ali Walker 2023.04.07 05:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2023.04.07 09:19
I don't think you know the supply demand strategy, zones where the price is likely to bounce back are shown, all alerts are working, you are either a novice or malicious
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.03 12:38 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ashok Parmar
31
Ashok Parmar 2023.02.07 13:53 
 

hello Mustafa...i don't normally do reviews but thought this deserves one...i purchased your True Supply Demands Alert (Live) in Jan 2023 as i was looking for one with an alert, which this fits in perfectly...prior to my purchase and after, i had a few questions regarding the indicator and you replied instantly with explanations for which i am very grateful...the only reason i have given it a 4 star is because i would have liked to see higher time frame supply and demand zones shown on the current one e.g. on the H4 chart it would be ideal to see D1/W1/MN S&D zones...maybe a future update will cater for this...but for now i've managed a work around...a very impressed purchaser...thank you...

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2023.02.07 14:08
I'll take that into consideration, thank you for your honest review
Osama Safaa
123
Osama Safaa 2022.10.29 22:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2022.10.31 07:06
I recommend using retest signals
Neil93
34
Neil93 2022.10.03 21:33 
 

Hello Mustafa, hope you are well. I purchased the True Supply Demand Alerts indicator today. What I want to ask is if the paid version is same in its calculations of new zone and retest zone in comparison to the free version without alerts. It seems that the free version shows the zones better? How many candles minimum does the free version calculate on new zones compared to the paid version with alerts? Also please tell me does the indicator repaint and how to catch the best signals please and do you buy/sell of a new zone straight away?

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2022.10.03 22:16
Newly created zone can recalculate, best use is to trade in retest zone
I am sorry for my late answer
TPX
1520
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2022.09.15 00:55 
 

I just purchased your product and I'm very excited and I'm sure it will be one of my best purchases here! Just a doubt or question, I use black screen with heink aish candles, and I use the default chart in lines disabled. Even with the candle colors off, your indicator "turns on" the candles overlapping the heink aish and I have to manually put it on the line chart again. Does this have a reason or do you see any solution to this little problem? Congratulations in advance for the product!

Mustafa Sabir
33697
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mustafa Sabir 2022.09.22 08:50
I will take care of this issue, it may be because you are using it offline but I will look into it, thank you for your purchase
İncelemeye yanıt