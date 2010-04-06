US Market Breakout Robot MT4

🚀 NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar.

Key Features:

  • Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings.

  • Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone.

  • Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings.

  • Advanced Martingale loop system to recover losses and secure daily profits.

  • Clean and user-friendly graphical interface with real-time controls and trade status.

  • Fully compatible with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

  • Especially optimized for volatile conditions at the New York session open.

Auto-Stop Function: The EA automatically stops trading for the day after achieving the profit target, helping you protect gains and manage risk effectively.

🕘 Recommended Trading Hours:
For best results, set your trading window around 10:00 broker time or 16:30 broker time.
These times are fully adjustable in the EA settings to match your broker’s server time.

Tip: Achieve the highest performance when trading major USD pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, and US30 during the initial 2–3 hours of the NY session.


