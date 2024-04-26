Maxlum System Correlation

MAXLUM SYSTEM

is a Trading System that uses anti-Margin Call without using SL with a positive correlation Hedging Strategy





Simple example of BUY on EURUSD and SELL on GBPUSD at the same time

This kind of trading will not occur as a Margin Call

By calculating the GAP difference between the 2 pairs

we can take advantage of the GAP





This indicator will be more effective if you use Data Analysis

download excel file on telegram Group

Please join the Maxlum System Telegram group for details

t.me/maxlumsystem

t.me/maxlumgroup





Recommended Pair

NZDUSD - AUDUSD

EURUSD - GBPUSD

NZDJPY - AUDJPY

EURJPY - GBPJPY





Brokers

It is highly recommended to use Low Spread

ECN & Zero Spread





Contact Me

t.me/MaxlumSystem

t.me/MaxlumFX







