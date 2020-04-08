SFT Trend Master

Indicator for determining the direction of the current trend

Sends signals about trend changes to the terminal, smartphone and email

Allows you to quickly navigate when changing price direction

Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Doesn't redraw
  • Gives three types of signals
  • Has simple settings
  • Quickly adapts to any trading instrument;
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors;

Indicator settings

  • Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Alert Message - display a message and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals by email, instructions for setting up the terminal here;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone via an installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here;

Trading Recommendations

  • When the red line appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When blue appears   lines   open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The direction of the trade should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher time frame.
  • Exit a transaction based on a reverse signal or established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL behind the arrow or at the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.

Well recommended in combination with indicators   SFT Scalper Arrow   And   SFT Fibo Smart Zones


We wish you stable and profitable trading and Thank you for using our software!

If you liked it, then do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

And in order not to miss the releases of new useful programs for trading - add yourself as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


