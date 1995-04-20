Standard Deviation Channel MT4
- Indicateurs
- Do Thi Phuong Anh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation.
It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders.
This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points.
It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across various time frames.