RSI Divergence Win Pro

RSI Divegence Win Pro 


The RSI Drivergent is the best indicator for looking for price reversals.


RSI Drivergent Win Pro has used the strengths and best points of RSI to create in a format for traders to understand more easily.


Suitable for beginners and professional traders.


Case Up Trend : Blue line is below Yellow line.

Case Down Trend : Blue line is abve Yellow line.



Usage is very easy.

1. Import the indicator into the MT4 chart.

2. Defind Overbought positions and defind oversold positions

3. Wait for the notification signal, then enter the trade after the notification.

4. RSI level 50 take profit position or overbought position or oversold position

5. Stop loss for Long position at the Lowest low price and Stop loss for Short at the Highest high price

6. If the RSI line Break through the traded position, cut the loss.



Buffer Details :

0 = RSI LINE

1 = Pivot Low

2 = Pivot High

3 = Regular Bull

4 = Regular Bear

5 = Hidden Bull

6 = Hidden Bear

7 = USD Line

8 = RSI Cross Up USD

9 = RSI Cross Down USD

10 = RSIMA LINE

11 = USDMA Line

12 = Buffer Regular Bull

13 = Buffer Regular Bear

14 = Buffer Hidden Bull

15 = Buffer Hidden Bear

16 = RSI Cross Up RSIMA

17 = RSI Cross Down RSIMA



good luck everyone....



