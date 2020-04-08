RSI Divergence Win Pro
- Indicatori
- Santi Dankamjad
- Versione: 8.0
- Aggiornato: 5 agosto 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
RSI Divegence Win Pro
The RSI Drivergent is the best indicator for looking for price reversals.
RSI Drivergent Win Pro has used the strengths and best points of RSI to create in a format for traders to understand more easily.
Suitable for beginners and professional traders.
Case Up Trend : Blue line is below Yellow line.
Case Down Trend : Blue line is abve Yellow line.
Usage is very easy.
1. Import the indicator into the MT4 chart.
2. Defind Overbought positions and defind oversold positions
3. Wait for the notification signal, then enter the trade after the notification.
4. RSI level 50 take profit position or overbought position or oversold position
5. Stop loss for Long position at the Lowest low price and Stop loss for Short at the Highest high price
6. If the RSI line Break through the traded position, cut the loss.
Buffer Details :
0 = RSI LINE
1 = Pivot Low
2 = Pivot High
3 = Regular Bull
4 = Regular Bear
5 = Hidden Bull
6 = Hidden Bear
7 = USD Line
8 = RSI Cross Up USD
9 = RSI Cross Down USD
10 = RSIMA LINE
11 = USDMA Line
12 = Buffer Regular Bull
13 = Buffer Regular Bear
14 = Buffer Hidden Bull
15 = Buffer Hidden Bear
16 = RSI Cross Up RSIMA
17 = RSI Cross Down RSIMA
good luck everyone....