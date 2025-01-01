- MatrixNorm
- MatrixNormGeTrid
- MatrixNormHessenberg
- MatrixNormSy
- MatrixNormComplexSy
- MatrixNormSyTrid
- MatrixNormTriangular
Matrix Norm
This section presents functions for computing various matrix norms for different matrix structures–general (rectangular), tridiagonal, upper Hessenberg, symmetric/Hermitian (both full and tridiagonal), and triangular/trapezoidal. Each routine is templated for four data types (double, float, std::complex<double>, std::complex<float>) and overloads the signature
|
bool MatrixNorm*(ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm, T& norm_value);
where norm specifies one of:
- 1‑norm (BLASNORMX_O)
- Infinity‑norm (BLASNORMX_I)
- Frobenius norm (BLASNORMX_F)
- max‑abs element (BLASNORMX_M)
Results are returned via norm_value; the function returns true on success or false on error.
Under the hood, all routines call optimized LAPACK drivers–LANGE, LANGT, LANHS, LANSY/LANHE, LANST/LANHT, and LANTR–to guarantee both high performance and numerical reliability in large‑scale linear‑algebra computations.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a general rectangular matrix. LAPACK function LANGE.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a general tridiagonal matrix. LAPACK function LANGT.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of an upper Hessenberg matrix. LAPACK function LANHS.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian matrix. LAPACK functions LANSY, LANHE.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a complexl symmetric (not Hermitian) matrix. LAPACK function LANSY.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian tridiagonal matrix. LAPACK functions LANST, LANHT.
|
Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a trapezoidal m-by-n or triangular matrix. LAPACK function LANTR.