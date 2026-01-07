SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Abundi Beastmode
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi Beastmode

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 18%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
8 (80.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (20.00%)
Mejor transacción:
8.68 EUR
Peor transacción:
-8.17 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
60.73 EUR (14 336 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-16.97 EUR (6 263 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (32.47 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
32.47 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.75
Actividad comercial:
32.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.51%
Último trade:
20 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.27
Transacciones Largas:
4 (40.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 (60.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.58
Beneficio Esperado:
4.38 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.59 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-8.49 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-8.17 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.17 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
17.50%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.14 EUR
Máxima:
8.31 EUR (2.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.84% (7.90 EUR)
De fondos:
2.64% (6.78 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GER40 3
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GER40 9
USDCAD 8
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 8
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 9
GBPUSD 10
EURCAD -9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GER40 7.2K
USDCAD 148
EURUSD 117
AUDUSD 107
EURJPY 275
AUDJPY 246
GBPUSD 203
EURCAD -184
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.68 EUR
Peor transacción: -8 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +32.47 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.17 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.60 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
GoMarkets-Live
1.39 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.04 × 51
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.42 × 921
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.75 × 12
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.81 × 562
Tickmill-Live
3.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.09 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
3.19 × 326
XM.COM-MT5
3.39 × 168
Darwinex-Live
3.50 × 245
FusionMarkets-Live
4.26 × 13165
TASS-Live
5.19 × 53
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
6.22 × 41
Valutrades-Live
6.33 × 6
Tradestone-Real
6.56 × 799
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.89 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
8.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
8.40 × 181
otros 4...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

ABUNDI UNLEASHED: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Conviction • Selective • Aggressive Growth Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously monitored. All symbols operate under the same strict execution and stability framework, with ongoing evaluation to ensure robustness and consistency across changing market conditions.***
***Ongoing improvements are implemented selectively, guided by rolling performance metrics and robustness analysis, while maintaining strict consistency in execution discipline and risk governance.***

ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-conviction automated trading system focused on accelerated capital growth. It utilizes elevated per-trade risk to enhance return potential, while enforcing strict drawdown limits and structured, rule-based risk management.

The strategy operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters tailored to different volatility and momentum environments. Trade selection remains selective and structured, with position risk intentionally elevated to capitalize on high-conviction opportunities under controlled conditions.

It is a fully automated trading signal running on a proprietary set of expert advisors I personally designed and optimized per symbol. It focuses on selective H1 trading across major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy emphasizes quality execution and momentum-driven setups rather than trade frequency.

Internal Features & Risk Profile
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 3% of account balance
Risk Profile: Aggressive, growth-oriented (not capital-preservation focused)
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–10 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trade per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses trading during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Temporarily pauses trading if predefined drawdown limits are reached
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless a valid breakout is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if execution conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal to or greater than the master account
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-risk, growth-oriented trading system. While multiple protective mechanisms are in place, losses and drawdowns are possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 11:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 11:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 10:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Abundi Beastmode
30 USD al mes
18%
0
0
USD
294
EUR
2
100%
10
80%
32%
3.57
4.38
EUR
3%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.