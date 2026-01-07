시그널섹션
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi Beastmode

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 18%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
8.68 EUR
최악의 거래:
-8.17 EUR
총 수익:
60.73 EUR (14 336 pips)
총 손실:
-17.13 EUR (6 263 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (32.47 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
32.47 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.75
거래 활동:
32.07%
최대 입금량:
36.51%
최근 거래:
20 분 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
5.15
롱(주식매수):
4 (40.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 (60.00%)
수익 요인:
3.55
기대수익:
4.36 EUR
평균 이익:
7.59 EUR
평균 손실:
-8.57 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-8.17 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-8.17 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
17.50%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.14 EUR
최대한의:
8.47 EUR (2.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.84% (7.90 EUR)
자본금별:
2.64% (6.78 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GER40 3
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GER40 9
USDCAD 8
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 8
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 9
GBPUSD 10
EURCAD -9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GER40 7.2K
USDCAD 148
EURUSD 117
AUDUSD 107
EURJPY 275
AUDJPY 246
GBPUSD 203
EURCAD -184
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.68 EUR
최악의 거래: -8 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +32.47 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -8.17 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.60 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
GoMarkets-Live
1.39 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.04 × 51
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.42 × 921
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.75 × 12
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.81 × 562
Tickmill-Live
3.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.09 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
3.19 × 326
XM.COM-MT5
3.39 × 168
Darwinex-Live
3.50 × 245
FusionMarkets-Live
4.26 × 13166
TASS-Live
5.19 × 53
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
6.19 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.20 × 5
Valutrades-Live
6.33 × 6
Tradestone-Real
6.56 × 799
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.89 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
8.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
8.41 × 182
4 더...
ABUNDI UNLEASHED: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Conviction • Selective • Aggressive Growth Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously monitored. All symbols operate under the same strict execution and stability framework, with ongoing evaluation to ensure robustness and consistency across changing market conditions.***
***Ongoing improvements are implemented selectively, guided by rolling performance metrics and robustness analysis, while maintaining strict consistency in execution discipline and risk governance.***

ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-conviction automated trading system focused on accelerated capital growth. It utilizes elevated per-trade risk to enhance return potential, while enforcing strict drawdown limits and structured, rule-based risk management.

The strategy operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters tailored to different volatility and momentum environments. Trade selection remains selective and structured, with position risk intentionally elevated to capitalize on high-conviction opportunities under controlled conditions.

It is a fully automated trading signal running on a proprietary set of expert advisors I personally designed and optimized per symbol. It focuses on selective H1 trading across major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy emphasizes quality execution and momentum-driven setups rather than trade frequency.

Internal Features & Risk Profile
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 3% of account balance
Risk Profile: Aggressive, growth-oriented (not capital-preservation focused)
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–10 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trade per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses trading during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Temporarily pauses trading if predefined drawdown limits are reached
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless a valid breakout is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if execution conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal to or greater than the master account
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-risk, growth-oriented trading system. While multiple protective mechanisms are in place, losses and drawdowns are possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 11:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 11:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 10:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
