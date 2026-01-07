ABUNDI UNLEASHED: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Conviction • Selective • Aggressive Growth Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously monitored. All symbols operate under the same strict execution and stability framework, with ongoing evaluation to ensure robustness and consistency across changing market conditions.***

***Ongoing improvements are implemented selectively, guided by rolling performance metrics and robustness analysis, while maintaining strict consistency in execution discipline and risk governance.***

ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-conviction automated trading system focused on accelerated capital growth. It utilizes elevated per-trade risk to enhance return potential, while enforcing strict drawdown limits and structured, rule-based risk management.

The strategy operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters tailored to different volatility and momentum environments. Trade selection remains selective and structured, with position risk intentionally elevated to capitalize on high-conviction opportunities under controlled conditions.

It is a fully automated trading signal running on a proprietary set of expert advisors I personally designed and optimized per symbol. It focuses on selective H1 trading across major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy emphasizes quality execution and momentum-driven setups rather than trade frequency.

Internal Features & Risk Profile

Timeframe: H1

Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices

Risk per Trade: 3% of account balance

Risk Profile: Aggressive, growth-oriented (not capital-preservation focused)

Stop Loss / Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based

Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days

Trade Frequency: 3–10 trades per week, depending on market conditions

Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol

Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trade per currency

Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills

News Filter: Pauses trading during high-impact events

Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets

Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol

Drawdown Protection: Temporarily pauses trading if predefined drawdown limits are reached

Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions

Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless a valid breakout is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy markets

Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend

Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close

Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if execution conditions improve

No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down

Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations

Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts

Minimum Balance: Equal to or greater than the master account

Leverage: At least 1:100

Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01

Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: ABUNDI UNLEASHED is a high-risk, growth-oriented trading system. While multiple protective mechanisms are in place, losses and drawdowns are possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.