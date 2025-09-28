- Panorámica
FLY: Firefly Aerospace Inc.
El tipo de cambio de FLY de hoy ha cambiado un -4.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Firefly Aerospace Inc.. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Preguntas frecuentes
What is FLY stock price today?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) stock is priced at 35.98 today. It trades within -4.46%, yesterday's close was 37.66, and trading volume reached 3938.
Does FLY stock pay dividends?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. is currently valued at 35.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.14% and USD.
How to buy FLY stock?
You can buy Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) shares at the current price of 35.98. Orders are usually placed near 35.98 or 36.28, while 3938 and -4.31% show market activity.
How to invest into FLY stock?
Investing in Firefly Aerospace Inc. involves considering the yearly range 35.01 - 53.59 and current price 35.98. Many compare -20.04% and -30.14% before placing orders at 35.98 or 36.28.
What are Firefly Aerospace Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) in the past year was 53.59. Within 35.01 - 53.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.66 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Firefly Aerospace Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) over the year was 35.01. Comparing it with the current 35.98 and 35.01 - 53.59 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FLY stock split?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.66, and -30.14% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.66
- Open
- 37.60
- Bid
- 35.98
- Ask
- 36.28
- Low
- 35.01
- High
- 37.65
- Volumen
- 3.938 K
- Cambio diario
- -4.46%
- Cambio mensual
- -20.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -30.14%
- Cambio anual
- -30.14%