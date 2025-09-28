- 개요
FLY: Firefly Aerospace Inc.
FLY 환율이 오늘 -4.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.01이고 고가는 37.65이었습니다.
Firefly Aerospace Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is FLY stock price today?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) stock is priced at 35.98 today. It trades within -4.46%, yesterday's close was 37.66, and trading volume reached 3938.
Does FLY stock pay dividends?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. is currently valued at 35.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.14% and USD.
How to buy FLY stock?
You can buy Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) shares at the current price of 35.98. Orders are usually placed near 35.98 or 36.28, while 3938 and -4.31% show market activity.
How to invest into FLY stock?
Investing in Firefly Aerospace Inc. involves considering the yearly range 35.01 - 53.59 and current price 35.98. Many compare -20.04% and -30.14% before placing orders at 35.98 or 36.28.
What are Firefly Aerospace Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) in the past year was 53.59. Within 35.01 - 53.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.66 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Firefly Aerospace Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) over the year was 35.01. Comparing it with the current 35.98 and 35.01 - 53.59 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FLY stock split?
Firefly Aerospace Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.66, and -30.14% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 37.66
- 시가
- 37.60
- Bid
- 35.98
- Ask
- 36.28
- 저가
- 35.01
- 고가
- 37.65
- 볼륨
- 3.938 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.46%
- 월 변동
- -20.04%
- 6개월 변동
- -30.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.14%