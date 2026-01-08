



Project: victorIA 1.1 – MT4 Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)

I need an MT4 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on progressive coverage logic with limited lot scaling, strict risk control, and break-even closure.

All rules are clearly defined below.

1. Entry Logic

Entry 1

Direction based on EMA50 trend filter: Price > EMA50 → BUY Price < EMA50 → SELL

Lot size: Lot_Initial (0.01 or 0.02, configurable)

Magic number: victorIA_1

Entry 2

Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 1

against Entry 1 Example: Entry 1 at 4430.00 Entry 2 allowed between 4429.80 and 4428.00

Lot size = Lot_Initial * 2

Magic number: victorIA_2

Entry 3

Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 2

against Entry 2 Lot size = Lot_Initial * 4

Magic number: victorIA_3

Limits

Maximum positions: 3

Maximum total lot size: 0.10

All distances must be calculated in real USD movement, not points.

2. Exit Logic

Close all positions when:

Total profit ≥ Target_Profit_USD

OR price reaches break-even (weighted average price)

OR total loss ≤ Max_Loss_USD

All positions must close together, never individually.

3. Risk Control

Do not open new trades if: MarginLevel < Min_Margin_Level Manual trades exist (if Pause_On_Manual = true ) Outside trading hours (see hybrid schedule below)



4. Hybrid Trading Schedule (3 blocks)

The EA must only open new trades during these time windows:

Block 1 — European Session (safe)

08:00 → 12:00

Block 2 — American Session (high volume)

14:00 → 20:00

Block 3 — Asian Early Session (hybrid mode)

23:00 → 02:00

(Crossing midnight must be handled correctly)

The EA must NOT open new trades outside these windows.

However, it must still close trades (profit, break-even, or protection) at any time.

5. Technical Requirements

All parameters must be configurable via Inputs: Lot_Initial Lot_Multiplier Lot_Total_Max Step_USD_Min Step_USD_Max Target_Profit_USD Max_Loss_USD Min_Margin_Level Pause_On_Manual Start/End hours for each block

Clean and commented code

MT4 compatible

Deliver both .mq4 (source code) and .ex4

(source code) and Include 1–2 revisions if needed

Basic backtest validation to confirm correct behavior

6. Acceptance Criteria (must pass)

Correct USD-based distance calculation (0.20–2.00 USD)

Correct lot progression (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 or equivalent)

Never exceeds 0.10 total lots

Never opens more than 3 positions

Correct break-even calculation

Correct closure of all positions together

Correct pause when manual trades exist

Correct EMA50 trend filter

Correct hybrid trading schedule

No trades outside allowed hours

No trades when margin is insufficient

Please confirm:

Total price Delivery time Whether revisions are included Whether you can validate the EA with a basic backtest

Thank you.







