Tarea técnica


Project: victorIA 1.1 – MT4 Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)

I need an MT4 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on progressive coverage logic with limited lot scaling, strict risk control, and break-even closure.
All rules are clearly defined below.

1. Entry Logic

Entry 1

  • Direction based on EMA50 trend filter:
    • Price > EMA50 → BUY
    • Price < EMA50 → SELL
  • Lot size: Lot_Initial (0.01 or 0.02, configurable)
  • Magic number: victorIA_1

Entry 2

  • Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 1
  • Example:
    • Entry 1 at 4430.00
    • Entry 2 allowed between 4429.80 and 4428.00
  • Lot size = Lot_Initial * 2
  • Magic number: victorIA_2

Entry 3

  • Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 2
  • Lot size = Lot_Initial * 4
  • Magic number: victorIA_3

Limits

  • Maximum positions: 3
  • Maximum total lot size: 0.10
  • All distances must be calculated in real USD movement, not points.

2. Exit Logic

Close all positions when:

  • Total profit ≥ Target_Profit_USD
  • OR price reaches break-even (weighted average price)
  • OR total loss ≤ Max_Loss_USD

All positions must close together, never individually.

3. Risk Control

  • Do not open new trades if:
    • MarginLevel < Min_Margin_Level
    • Manual trades exist (if Pause_On_Manual = true )
    • Outside trading hours (see hybrid schedule below)

4. Hybrid Trading Schedule (3 blocks)

The EA must only open new trades during these time windows:

Block 1 — European Session (safe)

08:00 → 12:00

Block 2 — American Session (high volume)

14:00 → 20:00

Block 3 — Asian Early Session (hybrid mode)

23:00 → 02:00
(Crossing midnight must be handled correctly)

The EA must NOT open new trades outside these windows.
However, it must still close trades (profit, break-even, or protection) at any time.

5. Technical Requirements

  • All parameters must be configurable via Inputs:
    • Lot_Initial
    • Lot_Multiplier
    • Lot_Total_Max
    • Step_USD_Min
    • Step_USD_Max
    • Target_Profit_USD
    • Max_Loss_USD
    • Min_Margin_Level
    • Pause_On_Manual
    • Start/End hours for each block
  • Clean and commented code
  • MT4 compatible
  • Deliver both .mq4 (source code) and .ex4
  • Include 1–2 revisions if needed
  • Basic backtest validation to confirm correct behavior

6. Acceptance Criteria (must pass)

  • Correct USD-based distance calculation (0.20–2.00 USD)
  • Correct lot progression (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 or equivalent)
  • Never exceeds 0.10 total lots
  • Never opens more than 3 positions
  • Correct break-even calculation
  • Correct closure of all positions together
  • Correct pause when manual trades exist
  • Correct EMA50 trend filter
  • Correct hybrid trading schedule
  • No trades outside allowed hours
  • No trades when margin is insufficient

Please confirm:

  1. Total price
  2. Delivery time
  3. Whether revisions are included
  4. Whether you can validate the EA with a basic backtest

Thank you.



