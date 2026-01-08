Tarea técnica
Project: victorIA 1.1 – MT4 Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)
I need an MT4 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on progressive coverage logic with limited lot scaling, strict risk control, and break-even closure.
All rules are clearly defined below.
1. Entry Logic
Entry 1
- Direction based on EMA50 trend filter:
- Price > EMA50 → BUY
- Price < EMA50 → SELL
- Lot size: Lot_Initial (0.01 or 0.02, configurable)
- Magic number: victorIA_1
Entry 2
- Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 1
- Example:
- Entry 1 at 4430.00
- Entry 2 allowed between 4429.80 and 4428.00
- Lot size = Lot_Initial * 2
- Magic number: victorIA_2
Entry 3
- Opens only if price moves 0.20–2.00 USD against Entry 2
- Lot size = Lot_Initial * 4
- Magic number: victorIA_3
Limits
- Maximum positions: 3
- Maximum total lot size: 0.10
- All distances must be calculated in real USD movement, not points.
2. Exit Logic
Close all positions when:
- Total profit ≥ Target_Profit_USD
- OR price reaches break-even (weighted average price)
- OR total loss ≤ Max_Loss_USD
All positions must close together, never individually.
3. Risk Control
- Do not open new trades if:
- MarginLevel < Min_Margin_Level
- Manual trades exist (if Pause_On_Manual = true )
- Outside trading hours (see hybrid schedule below)
4. Hybrid Trading Schedule (3 blocks)
The EA must only open new trades during these time windows:
Block 1 — European Session (safe)
08:00 → 12:00
Block 2 — American Session (high volume)
14:00 → 20:00
Block 3 — Asian Early Session (hybrid mode)
23:00 → 02:00
(Crossing midnight must be handled correctly)
The EA must NOT open new trades outside these windows.
However, it must still close trades (profit, break-even, or protection) at any time.
5. Technical Requirements
- All parameters must be configurable via Inputs:
- Lot_Initial
- Lot_Multiplier
- Lot_Total_Max
- Step_USD_Min
- Step_USD_Max
- Target_Profit_USD
- Max_Loss_USD
- Min_Margin_Level
- Pause_On_Manual
- Start/End hours for each block
- Clean and commented code
- MT4 compatible
- Deliver both .mq4 (source code) and .ex4
- Include 1–2 revisions if needed
- Basic backtest validation to confirm correct behavior
6. Acceptance Criteria (must pass)
- Correct USD-based distance calculation (0.20–2.00 USD)
- Correct lot progression (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 or equivalent)
- Never exceeds 0.10 total lots
- Never opens more than 3 positions
- Correct break-even calculation
- Correct closure of all positions together
- Correct pause when manual trades exist
- Correct EMA50 trend filter
- Correct hybrid trading schedule
- No trades outside allowed hours
- No trades when margin is insufficient
Please confirm:
- Total price
- Delivery time
- Whether revisions are included
- Whether you can validate the EA with a basic backtest
Thank you.
Han respondido
1
Evaluación
Proyectos
299
28%
Arbitraje
33
24% / 61%
Caducado
9
3%
Trabajando
2
Evaluación
Proyectos
314
24%
Arbitraje
23
35% / 13%
Caducado
24
8%
Libre
Ha publicado: 3 ejemplos
3
Evaluación
Proyectos
621
53%
Arbitraje
29
55% / 24%
Caducado
6
1%
Trabajando
4
Evaluación
Proyectos
6
0%
Arbitraje
0
Caducado
0
Libre
5
Evaluación
Proyectos
185
42%
Arbitraje
24
58% / 21%
Caducado
13
7%
Trabaja
Información sobre el proyecto
Presupuesto
30 - 100 USD
Plazo límite de ejecución
a 7 día(s)
Cliente
Encargos realizados1
Número de arbitrajes0