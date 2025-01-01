Linear Equations

This section provides functions for solving systems of linear equations of the form A·X = B, where A is a square coefficient matrix, B is the right-hand side, and X is the solution matrix or vector. The methods support various data types (double, float, complex, complexf) and are based on LAPACK functions to ensure high precision and performance.

The functions are categorized based on the type of the coefficient matrix A. Each function is overloaded to support both matrix and vector forms for the right-hand side (B) and the solution (X).