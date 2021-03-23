- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 440
Profit Trades:
4 211 (56.59%)
Loss Trades:
3 229 (43.40%)
Best trade:
170 739.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-79 245.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
19 406 399.00 JPY (1 203 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 476 358.00 JPY (1 044 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12 886.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318 657.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
80.10%
Max deposit load:
26.37%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
3 618 (48.63%)
Short Trades:
3 822 (51.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
125.01 JPY
Average Profit:
4 608.50 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 722.01 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-195 878.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195 878.00 JPY (20)
Monthly growth:
8.29%
Annual Forecast:
100.53%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
160 916.00 JPY
Maximal:
951 984.00 JPY (57.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.13% (498 585.00 JPY)
By Equity:
36.75% (214 378.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.
|4315
|EURUSD.
|1417
|GBPUSD.
|1004
|GOLD.
|191
|EURJPY.
|136
|AUDUSD.
|95
|GBPJPY.
|70
|USDCAD.
|67
|USDCHF.
|46
|AUDJPY.
|45
|AUDNZD.
|18
|AUDCAD.
|14
|CHFJPY.
|9
|EURCAD.
|5
|GBPCAD.
|4
|GBPCHF.
|3
|NZDJPY.
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.
|5.9K
|EURUSD.
|2K
|GBPUSD.
|-917
|GOLD.
|1.6K
|EURJPY.
|42
|AUDUSD.
|151
|GBPJPY.
|-131
|USDCAD.
|-68
|USDCHF.
|22
|AUDJPY.
|-312
|AUDNZD.
|-14
|AUDCAD.
|-86
|CHFJPY.
|9
|EURCAD.
|5
|GBPCAD.
|-24
|GBPCHF.
|-28
|NZDJPY.
|2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.
|103K
|EURUSD.
|22K
|GBPUSD.
|5.2K
|GOLD.
|41K
|EURJPY.
|-1K
|AUDUSD.
|801
|GBPJPY.
|-4.9K
|USDCAD.
|-1.9K
|USDCHF.
|1.2K
|AUDJPY.
|-2.6K
|AUDNZD.
|-123
|AUDCAD.
|-406
|CHFJPY.
|503
|EURCAD.
|394
|GBPCAD.
|-816
|GBPCHF.
|-341
|NZDJPY.
|66
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +170 739.00 JPY
Worst trade: -79 245 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 886.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -195 878.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 34" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
