SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Samurai Katana
Hiroaki Takahashi

Samurai Katana

Hiroaki Takahashi
0 reviews
Reliability
249 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2021 84%
XMTrading-Real 34
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 440
Profit Trades:
4 211 (56.59%)
Loss Trades:
3 229 (43.40%)
Best trade:
170 739.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-79 245.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
19 406 399.00 JPY (1 203 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 476 358.00 JPY (1 044 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12 886.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318 657.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
80.10%
Max deposit load:
26.37%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
3 618 (48.63%)
Short Trades:
3 822 (51.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
125.01 JPY
Average Profit:
4 608.50 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 722.01 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-195 878.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195 878.00 JPY (20)
Monthly growth:
8.29%
Annual Forecast:
100.53%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
160 916.00 JPY
Maximal:
951 984.00 JPY (57.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.13% (498 585.00 JPY)
By Equity:
36.75% (214 378.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY. 4315
EURUSD. 1417
GBPUSD. 1004
GOLD. 191
EURJPY. 136
AUDUSD. 95
GBPJPY. 70
USDCAD. 67
USDCHF. 46
AUDJPY. 45
AUDNZD. 18
AUDCAD. 14
CHFJPY. 9
EURCAD. 5
GBPCAD. 4
GBPCHF. 3
NZDJPY. 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY. 5.9K
EURUSD. 2K
GBPUSD. -917
GOLD. 1.6K
EURJPY. 42
AUDUSD. 151
GBPJPY. -131
USDCAD. -68
USDCHF. 22
AUDJPY. -312
AUDNZD. -14
AUDCAD. -86
CHFJPY. 9
EURCAD. 5
GBPCAD. -24
GBPCHF. -28
NZDJPY. 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY. 103K
EURUSD. 22K
GBPUSD. 5.2K
GOLD. 41K
EURJPY. -1K
AUDUSD. 801
GBPJPY. -4.9K
USDCAD. -1.9K
USDCHF. 1.2K
AUDJPY. -2.6K
AUDNZD. -123
AUDCAD. -406
CHFJPY. 503
EURCAD. 394
GBPCAD. -816
GBPCHF. -341
NZDJPY. 66
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +170 739.00 JPY
Worst trade: -79 245 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 886.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -195 878.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 34" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

15種ロジック入ってます。トレンドとレンジも対応可

No reviews
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 05:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.18 22:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.18 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 21:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 21:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 18:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 14:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 13:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 08:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 03:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 14:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.04 12:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.03 14:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.02 09:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.27 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.21 05:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1478 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Samurai Katana
33 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
127K
JPY
249
99%
7 440
56%
80%
1.05
125.01
JPY
63%
1:500
Copy

