Professional Manual DE40 Trading Strategy

BlueCore DAX is a discretionary trading strategy focused exclusively on the German DAX (DE40) index.

The strategy combines two independent execution models designed for different market conditions. QM / IQM trades are used to capture high-probability reversal opportunities, while the DCA model is applied selectively to build positions during predefined market conditions.

The objective is consistent long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and controlled drawdowns.

Market

The strategy trades exclusively the German DAX (DE40) index.

By specializing in a single highly liquid market, BlueCore DAX maintains complete focus on market structure, execution quality, and disciplined decision-making without unnecessary diversification.

Investment Process

Every trade is executed manually.

Trading decisions are based on:

• Price Action

• Market Structure

• Liquidity

• Supply & Demand

• Volatility

• Higher Time Frame Analysis

No Expert Advisors (EAs), automated execution systems, or AI-based trading software are used.

Every position results from discretionary market analysis.

Trading Models

BlueCore DAX combines two independent execution models.

QM / IQM Strategy

The primary trading model is based on Quasimodo (QM) and Inverse Quasimodo (IQM) price action patterns.

QM and IQM are advanced Head and Shoulders reversal patterns confirmed by a Break of Structure (BoS), allowing high-probability entries with predefined risk parameters.

Every QM / IQM trade follows strict execution rules and uses:

• Fixed Stop Loss

• Fixed Take Profit

• Fixed Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1 : 2.95

• Fixed risk of 0.51% of account equity per trade

Each trade is executed independently without position averaging.

DCA Strategy

The secondary execution model uses a structured Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) approach.

Instead of opening the full position at a single price, additional entries may be placed at predefined technical levels whenever the original market analysis remains valid.

Each DCA position is opened using the same fixed volume of 0.01 lot.

Unlike Martingale systems, position size never increases after adverse price movement. Every additional position uses exactly the same trade size, ensuring predictable exposure and disciplined capital management.

The DCA model is designed to improve the average entry price while remaining within predefined exposure limits.

Trade Horizon

BlueCore DAX primarily operates as an intraday and short-term swing trading strategy.

Positions may remain open from several minutes to several days depending on:

• Market Structure

• Liquidity

• Volatility

• Trading Session Dynamics

There is no fixed holding period.

Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of BlueCore DAX.

Different execution models use different risk frameworks.

QM / IQM Trades

• Fixed risk of 0.51% of account equity per trade

• Fixed Stop Loss

• Fixed Take Profit

• Fixed Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1 : 2.95

DCA Trades

• Every position is opened with a fixed volume of 0.01 lot

• Position size remains constant throughout the entire position-building process

• No Martingale or progressive position sizing is used

• Total exposure is controlled through predefined entry zones and maximum exposure limits

Capital preservation always takes priority over maximizing long-term consistency.

Execution Environment

The strategy is currently executed on a private Tickmill Standard account.

Performance differences between accounts may occur due to variations in:

• Broker spreads

• Execution speed

• Slippage

• Liquidity conditions

• Margin requirements

Subscribers using different brokers may therefore experience minor differences in execution prices.

Monitoring

The market is monitored daily throughout the European trading session.

Every trading decision remains fully discretionary and is based on current market conditions.

The strategy continuously adapts to evolving market conditions while maintaining strict execution discipline and predefined risk parameters.

Risk Disclosure

Trading CFDs and financial indices involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although BlueCore DAX follows strict risk management principles, periods of drawdown are a natural part of every trading strategy.

Subscribers should fully understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and copy trading before allocating capital. Appropriate risk settings should always be used according to individual financial circumstances and risk tolerance.



