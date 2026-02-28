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Yiheng Quan

F U N N Y I O N E

Yiheng Quan
Yiheng Quan

Yiheng Quan

My strategies are focusing on survival first and then profit second aiming at 50% winrate at most but with a decent profit factor and sortino ratio while minimising maximum drawdown.
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 76 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 250
Profit Trades:
561 (44.88%)
Loss Trades:
689 (55.12%)
Best trade:
47.46 USD
Worst trade:
-27.77 USD
Gross Profit:
1 466.45 USD (317 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 292.07 USD (285 419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (87.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
33.54%
Max deposit load:
103.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
660 (52.80%)
Short Trades:
590 (47.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.61 USD
Average Loss:
-1.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-42.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.09 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
22.11%
Annual Forecast:
268.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.82 USD
Maximal:
172.13 USD (25.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.24% (171.80 USD)
By Equity:
10.34% (54.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SpotCrude.a 312
AUDUSD.a 160
EURUSD.a 125
AUDJPY.a 69
GBPUSD.a 59
ETHUSD.a 58
EURGBP.a 58
USDJPY.a 53
SGDJPY.a 51
NZDUSD.a 46
Copper.a 39
USDCAD.a 31
EURJPY.a 26
AUDCAD.a 26
AUDNZD.a 21
NZDJPY.a 20
GBPCAD.a 19
EURCAD.a 16
GBPJPY.a 16
AUDCHF.a 14
USDSGD.a 9
EURCHF.a 8
NAS100.a 6
USDCHF.a 4
US30.a 3
UK100.a 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SpotCrude.a 57
AUDUSD.a 50
EURUSD.a 33
AUDJPY.a -13
GBPUSD.a -4
ETHUSD.a -10
EURGBP.a -23
USDJPY.a 39
SGDJPY.a 3
NZDUSD.a -17
Copper.a 71
USDCAD.a 20
EURJPY.a -5
AUDCAD.a -10
AUDNZD.a -4
NZDJPY.a -36
GBPCAD.a -5
EURCAD.a -4
GBPJPY.a -10
AUDCHF.a -7
USDSGD.a -3
EURCHF.a -4
NAS100.a 72
USDCHF.a -6
US30.a -6
UK100.a -4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SpotCrude.a 52K
AUDUSD.a 5.2K
EURUSD.a 1.7K
AUDJPY.a -249
GBPUSD.a 340
ETHUSD.a -32K
EURGBP.a -390
USDJPY.a 490
SGDJPY.a 1.1K
NZDUSD.a -1.5K
Copper.a 3.6K
USDCAD.a 760
EURJPY.a -623
AUDCAD.a -550
AUDNZD.a -459
NZDJPY.a -413
GBPCAD.a -451
EURCAD.a -304
GBPJPY.a -1.4K
AUDCHF.a -213
USDSGD.a -280
EURCHF.a -273
NAS100.a 7.2K
USDCHF.a -440
US30.a -550
UK100.a -299
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.46 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

F.U.N.N.Y stands for Fully Unstable Neural Network for Yield.

Since 1st June 2026, this signal will trade AUDUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY only.

The latest version was optimised for montly return, sortino ratio, recovery factor & profit factor.

The max deposit load will be capped at 36% max. Drawdown may hit 40% at the worse time, usually 15% - 20%.

The backtest has shown that a smaller drawdown will often give a smaller profit overall. No risk no reward.

The system will be finetuned during Chirstmas every year, no other changes will be done unless stated.

No reviews
2026.08.03 05:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 17:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 05:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.27 00:08 2026.06.27 00:08:23  

Updated the strategy to trade AUDUSD, EURUSD & USDJPY. GBPUSD & SpotCrude are removed, also slowly moving 155$ balance to WTI account to hit 500 AUD each. The new strategy will purely focusing on FX instead of doing a mix.

2026.06.26 07:43 2026.06.26 07:43:57  

Planning to make this version focusing purely on FOREX, since there is already a WTI version. Crude Oil dominates the return on this one, so it is a bit of overlaps.

2026.06.08 18:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 05:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 11:11 2026.06.07 11:11:01  

Since 1st June, the signal won't be changed anymore, except for yearly optimisation.

2026.05.28 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 192 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 11:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.25 07:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 189 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 00:01 2026.05.25 00:01:05  

New version is now deployed.

2026.05.21 08:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.17 03:25 2026.05.17 03:25:05  

Further adjustments are required, simply having an inverse signal was a bad idea. I will pause the system next week to work on my new approach.

2026.05.09 03:26 2026.05.09 03:26:17  

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will now produce a counter signal. This aims to reduce drawdown while having more profit.

2026.03.25 17:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.25 14:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.25 12:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.25 09:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
F U N N Y I O N E
76 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
594
USD
38
98%
1 250
44%
34%
1.13
0.14
USD
30%
1:30
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