F.U.N.N.Y stands for Fully Unstable Neural Network for Yield.

Since 1st June 2026, this signal will trade AUDUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY only.

The latest version was optimised for montly return, sortino ratio, recovery factor & profit factor.

The max deposit load will be capped at 36% max. Drawdown may hit 40% at the worse time, usually 15% - 20%.

The backtest has shown that a smaller drawdown will often give a smaller profit overall. No risk no reward.

The system will be finetuned during Chirstmas every year, no other changes will be done unless stated.