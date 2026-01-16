- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1.22 USD (194 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.22 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.25
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.11 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
10.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|194
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.07 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.82 × 39
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.84 × 38
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.11 × 2158
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
|
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|1.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.88 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.98 × 1052
|
BenchMark-Real
|2.11 × 9
