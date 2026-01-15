SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DT COMPOUND INTEREST 99
Hoang Dinh Thang

DT COMPOUND INTEREST 99

Hoang Dinh Thang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
1 / 413 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
47.20 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
184.60 USD (3 688 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (184.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.60 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.11
Trading activity:
9.78%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
14.20 USD
Average Profit:
14.20 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
18.46%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (42.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 185
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.20 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 15
20.00 × 1
Chuẩn tín hiệu thì vào lệnh. Không chuẩn thì đợi. Bạn không đợi được xin đừng copy.
No reviews
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 12:43
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:20 - 1:200
2026.01.15 11:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 02:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 02:37
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 02:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 02:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
