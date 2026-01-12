- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.33 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.33 USD (39 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.33 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.86 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.87 × 15
