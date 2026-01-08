- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Loss Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Best trade:
48.88 USD
Worst trade:
-31.04 USD
Gross Profit:
94.53 USD (9 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192.76 USD (19 025 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (94.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.53 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
79.48%
Max deposit load:
3.56%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.49
Expected Payoff:
-10.91 USD
Average Profit:
47.27 USD
Average Loss:
-27.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-192.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.76 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-20.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.23 USD
Maximal:
192.76 USD (30.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.12% (192.76 USD)
By Equity:
11.78% (56.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-98
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.88 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-20%
0
0
USD
USD
392
USD
USD
1
0%
9
22%
79%
0.49
-10.91
USD
USD
32%
1:200