- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.50 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
12.83 USD (1 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.83 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
43.97%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.60 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
25.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
14.72% (9.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.50 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.10 × 10
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.20 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.24 × 25
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
63
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
100%
n/a
1.60
USD
USD
15%
1:100