SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Buchmueller
Artur Buchmueller

Buchmueller

Artur Buchmueller
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
44 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
16 (26.67%)
Best trade:
24.91 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
103.08 EUR (112 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.18 EUR (83 885 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.69 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
4.26%
Max deposit load:
55.70%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
30 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
30 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.15 EUR
Average Profit:
2.34 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-28.30 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.30 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.09 EUR
Maximal:
28.30 EUR (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.01% (28.30 EUR)
By Equity:
1.25% (11.36 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DJ30.c 34
DE40.c 23
XAUUSD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30.c 7
DE40.c 4
XAUUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30.c 33K
DE40.c -3.6K
XAUUSD -18
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.91 EUR
Worst trade: -24 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.30 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GBEbrokers-Live
5.51 × 272
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 15:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 10:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 09:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 08:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 07:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 12:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 12:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Buchmueller
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
100%
60
73%
4%
1.09
0.15
EUR
3%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.