SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ConnectGain BR Forex Agressivo
Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Forex Agressivo

Fabio Leonidas
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
392
Profit Trades:
328 (83.67%)
Loss Trades:
64 (16.33%)
Best trade:
21.03 USD
Worst trade:
-30.55 USD
Gross Profit:
798.73 USD (48 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-331.71 USD (14 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (111.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.14 USD (70)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.98%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.35
Long Trades:
221 (56.38%)
Short Trades:
171 (43.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-5.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-36.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.53%
Annual Forecast:
176.30%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
37.81 USD (4.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.02% (38.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.57% (18.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 241
AUDCADxx 136
AUDNZDxx 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 123
AUDCADxx 324
AUDNZDxx 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 9.9K
AUDCADxx 22K
AUDNZDxx 2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.03 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 70
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Developed by the leading copy trading firm in the Brazilian market, ConnectGain BR Forex - Aggressive focuses on long-term consistency. Our strategy utilizes fractional position sizing and focuses on assets specifically selected for this approach. By operating on higher timeframes, we ensure higher reliability and robust risk management for our clients.
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ConnectGain BR Forex Agressivo
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
14
98%
392
83%
100%
2.40
1.19
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.