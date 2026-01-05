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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold King HFm
Emmanuel Enenche

Gold King HFm

Emmanuel Enenche
Emmanuel Enenche

Emmanuel Enenche

0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 606%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
804
Profit Trades:
289 (35.94%)
Loss Trades:
515 (64.05%)
Best trade:
4 126.70 USD
Worst trade:
-2 914.80 USD
Gross Profit:
37 573.03 USD (2 956 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 913.60 USD (3 342 735 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 126.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.76%
Max deposit load:
101.43%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
411 (51.12%)
Short Trades:
393 (48.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
8.28 USD
Average Profit:
130.01 USD
Average Loss:
-60.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-165.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 257.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-16.53%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.10 USD
Maximal:
5 239.62 USD (50.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.98% (494.40 USD)
By Equity:
33.06% (2 769.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 412
USDJPYr 101
USA30 96
GER40.F 95
GER40 93
JPN225 6
JP225.F 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 7.2K
USDJPYr -165
USA30 -49
GER40.F -294
GER40 17
JPN225 0
JP225.F 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 93K
USDJPYr -2K
USA30 -503K
GER40.F 23K
GER40 13K
JPN225 -6.5K
JP225.F -3.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 126.70 USD
Worst trade: -2 915 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Why My Gold (XAUUSD) Position Sizing Model Is Powerful

📏 Perfect Linear Scaling

My structure is simple, clean, and mathematical:

  • 0.01 lot = $1,000

  • 0.10 lot = $10,000

  • 1.00 lot = $100,000

This 1:100,000 linear scaling ensures that:

  • ✅ Risk always remains proportional

  • ✅ No emotional over-trading

  • ✅ Seamless transition from small → large capital

I don’t change my behavior as the account grows —
only the capital scales, not the risk discipline

No reviews
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 11:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 09:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 12:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 18:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 00:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 14:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 03:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.30 09:35
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 09:35
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.30 08:35
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 08:35
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.30 01:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold King HFm
30 USD per month
606%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
79
20%
804
35%
86%
1.21
8.28
USD
100%
1:100
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