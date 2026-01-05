- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
804
Profit Trades:
289 (35.94%)
Loss Trades:
515 (64.05%)
Best trade:
4 126.70 USD
Worst trade:
-2 914.80 USD
Gross Profit:
37 573.03 USD (2 956 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 913.60 USD (3 342 735 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 126.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.76%
Max deposit load:
101.43%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
411 (51.12%)
Short Trades:
393 (48.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
8.28 USD
Average Profit:
130.01 USD
Average Loss:
-60.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-165.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 257.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-16.53%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.10 USD
Maximal:
5 239.62 USD (50.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.98% (494.40 USD)
By Equity:
33.06% (2 769.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|412
|USDJPYr
|101
|USA30
|96
|GER40.F
|95
|GER40
|93
|JPN225
|6
|JP225.F
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|7.2K
|USDJPYr
|-165
|USA30
|-49
|GER40.F
|-294
|GER40
|17
|JPN225
|0
|JP225.F
|0
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|93K
|USDJPYr
|-2K
|USA30
|-503K
|GER40.F
|23K
|GER40
|13K
|JPN225
|-6.5K
|JP225.F
|-3.2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 126.70 USD
Worst trade: -2 915 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Why My Gold (XAUUSD) Position Sizing Model Is Powerful
📏 Perfect Linear Scaling
My structure is simple, clean, and mathematical:
0.01 lot = $1,000
0.10 lot = $10,000
1.00 lot = $100,000
This 1:100,000 linear scaling ensures that:
✅ Risk always remains proportional
✅ No emotional over-trading
✅ Seamless transition from small → large capital
I don’t change my behavior as the account grows —
only the capital scales, not the risk discipline
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
606%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
79
20%
804
35%
86%
1.21
8.28
USD
USD
100%
1:100