SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DNEW88
Danu Fernando

DNEW88

Danu Fernando
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
84.66 USD
Worst trade:
-63.41 USD
Gross Profit:
282.57 USD (24 268 pips)
Gross Loss:
-177.57 USD (5 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (99.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.31 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
26.25%
Max deposit load:
2.06%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
13.13 USD
Average Profit:
56.51 USD
Average Loss:
-59.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-114.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.75%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
114.25 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (114.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.73% (44.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
USDJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 232
USDJPY -127
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY -886
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.66 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
AFX-Real
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 5
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 1
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 3
TMS-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NordGroupInv-Real1
0.00 × 1
XGLOBAL-Real
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
244 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The less you know, the better you trade
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 10:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 16:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.31 16:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 65 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DNEW88
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
2
37%
8
62%
26%
1.59
13.13
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.