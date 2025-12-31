- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
84.66 USD
Worst trade:
-63.41 USD
Gross Profit:
282.57 USD (24 268 pips)
Gross Loss:
-177.57 USD (5 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (99.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.31 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
26.25%
Max deposit load:
2.06%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
13.13 USD
Average Profit:
56.51 USD
Average Loss:
-59.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-114.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.75%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
114.25 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (114.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.73% (44.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|232
|USDJPY
|-127
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|USDJPY
|-886
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.66 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NordGroupInv-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
XGLOBAL-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
The less you know, the better you trade
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
2
37%
8
62%
26%
1.59
13.13
USD
USD
2%
1:200