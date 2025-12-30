- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.50%)
Best trade:
2.47 USD
Worst trade:
-3.45 USD
Gross Profit:
36.04 USD (3 582 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.36 USD (733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (18.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.41 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
4.25%
Max deposit load:
51.72%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
17 (42.50%)
Short Trades:
23 (57.50%)
Profit Factor:
4.90
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
0.97 USD
Average Loss:
-2.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.36 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.36 USD (3.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.38% (7.36 USD)
By Equity:
3.74% (7.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.47 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
XauUsd
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
79 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
229
USD
USD
1
0%
40
92%
4%
4.89
0.72
USD
USD
4%
1:500