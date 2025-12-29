SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Scalper1
Lars Kirchknopf

Gold Scalper1

Lars Kirchknopf
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.64 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.64 USD (81 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.64 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
0.64 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.64 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Ich handele nur Gold mit sehr kurzen Haltezeiten!Kein Martingale!
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 16:26
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 16:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 16:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register