The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26 0.00 × 14 BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.00 × 7 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 6 easyMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Earnex-Trade 0.33 × 80 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.40 × 201 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.50 × 2 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.67 × 9 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.79 × 8290 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.80 × 5 Eightcap-Live 0.89 × 55 PacificUnionLLC-Live 1.03 × 34 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 20 Exness-MT5Real2 1.18 × 11 TickmillUK-Live 1.18 × 49 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 1.20 × 876 ICMarketsAU-Live 1.27 × 258 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.28 × 43 129 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor