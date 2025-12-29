- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Best trade:
76.79 USD
Worst trade:
-43.93 USD
Gross Profit:
655.24 USD (1 390 193 pips)
Gross Loss:
-264.98 USD (177 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (282.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
282.11 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.55
Long Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Short Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
10.01 USD
Average Profit:
23.40 USD
Average Loss:
-24.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-105.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.98 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
110.06 USD
Maximal:
110.06 USD (1.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.09% (110.26 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|XTIUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|JP225
|3
|USTEC
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|151
|GBPJPY
|14
|XTIUSD
|156
|XAUUSD
|-70
|JP225
|-50
|USTEC
|-33
|EURUSD
|46
|CADCHF
|37
|USDJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|15
|GBPAUD
|17
|AUDUSD
|38
|EURNZD
|9
|AUDCAD
|44
|EURCAD
|20
|USDCAD
|23
|NZDCAD
|-33
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|GBPJPY
|403
|XTIUSD
|299
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|JP225
|-127K
|USTEC
|-32K
|EURUSD
|94
|CADCHF
|48
|USDJPY
|291
|EURAUD
|164
|GBPAUD
|197
|AUDUSD
|160
|EURNZD
|130
|AUDCAD
|63
|EURCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|53
|NZDCAD
|-27
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.79 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +282.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.40 × 201
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.79 × 8290
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.80 × 5
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.03 × 34
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.20 × 876
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.27 × 258
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.28 × 43
