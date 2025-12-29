- Growth
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
43 (72.88%)
Loss Trades:
16 (27.12%)
Best trade:
10.13 USD
Worst trade:
-12.98 USD
Gross Profit:
119.43 USD (118 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62.55 USD (62 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (30.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.48 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
5.12%
Max deposit load:
33.90%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
34 (57.63%)
Short Trades:
25 (42.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
2.78 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.27 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.38 USD (7.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.22% (25.38 USD)
By Equity:
15.14% (49.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|57
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +10.13 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
xauusd Time
Balance 300$
Leverage 1:500
No Follow No Money
one day one dollat my favorit
