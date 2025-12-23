- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
79.17 USD
Worst trade:
-78.04 USD
Gross Profit:
522.05 USD (52 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.96 USD (7 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (522.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.05 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
27.62%
Max deposit load:
0.75%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.67
Long Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Profit Factor:
6.61
Expected Payoff:
20.14 USD
Average Profit:
24.86 USD
Average Loss:
-78.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-78.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.12 USD
Maximal:
78.12 USD (3.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.57% (71.49 USD)
By Equity:
1.16% (28.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|443
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.17 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +522.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Demonstration signal for Goldmost MT5
Runing on default setting
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
6
100%
22
95%
28%
6.61
20.14
USD
USD
4%
1:500