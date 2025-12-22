- Growth
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Best trade:
16.22 USD
Worst trade:
-15.02 USD
Gross Profit:
71.69 USD (105 496 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.85 USD (4 782 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (63.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.05 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
52.78%
Max deposit load:
73.73%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
25 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
3.98 USD
Average Loss:
-6.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-26.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.16 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.21 USD
Maximal:
44.99 USD (28.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.59% (44.99 USD)
By Equity:
44.05% (49.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|US500
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9
|US500
|5
|BTCUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|919
|US500
|5.2K
|BTCUSD
|95K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.22 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.
I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.
Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.
Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.
