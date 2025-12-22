- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
170 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
34 (16.67%)
Best trade:
34.59 USD
Worst trade:
-132.09 USD
Gross Profit:
935.92 USD (774 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-453.06 USD (257 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (203.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.90 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
204
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
120 (58.82%)
Short Trades:
84 (41.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
5.51 USD
Average Loss:
-13.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-19.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
72.77%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.80 USD
Maximal:
132.09 USD (16.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|103
|XAUUSD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|293
|XAUUSD
|189
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|478K
|XAUUSD
|39K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
