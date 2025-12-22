SignalsSections
WFY Exness
Flavio Benites

WFY Exness

Flavio Benites
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
170 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
34 (16.67%)
Best trade:
34.59 USD
Worst trade:
-132.09 USD
Gross Profit:
935.92 USD (774 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-453.06 USD (257 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (203.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.90 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
204
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.66
Long Trades:
120 (58.82%)
Short Trades:
84 (41.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
5.51 USD
Average Loss:
-13.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-19.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
72.77%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.80 USD
Maximal:
132.09 USD (16.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 103
XAUUSD 101
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 293
XAUUSD 189
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 478K
XAUUSD 39K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.59 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
Capital.com-Real
0.00 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 29
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
2025.12.22 18:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 18:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
