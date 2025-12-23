SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PEPPERBTC
Marcel De Laia

PEPPERBTC

Marcel De Laia
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Pepperstone-Edge11
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
14 (45.16%)
Loss Trades:
17 (54.84%)
Best trade:
16.35 USD
Worst trade:
-0.96 USD
Gross Profit:
104.10 USD (1 041 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.76 USD (47 754 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (20.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.05%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
31.34
Long Trades:
2 (6.45%)
Short Trades:
29 (93.55%)
Profit Factor:
21.87
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
7.44 USD
Average Loss:
-0.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.17 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
9.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.17 USD
Maximal:
3.17 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.52% (16.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 993K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.35 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PEPPERBTC
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
31
45%
100%
21.86
3.20
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.