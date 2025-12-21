- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
54 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (25.00%)
Best trade:
0.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
17.87 EUR (2 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.37 EUR (1 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (3.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.35 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
48.86%
Max deposit load:
3.91%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
41 (56.94%)
Short Trades:
31 (43.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.03 EUR
Average Profit:
0.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.51 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 EUR
Maximal:
2.18 EUR (2.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.07% (2.16 EUR)
By Equity:
1.72% (1.76 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|641
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.43 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.51 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
