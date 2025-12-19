- Growth
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
50 (78.12%)
Loss Trades:
14 (21.88%)
Best trade:
45.30 USD
Worst trade:
-137.00 USD
Gross Profit:
723.87 USD (21 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-916.12 USD (19 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (335.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
335.64 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
35.98%
Max deposit load:
19.58%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
28 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
36 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-3.00 USD
Average Profit:
14.48 USD
Average Loss:
-65.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-873.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-873.32 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
545.87 USD
Maximal:
873.32 USD (5.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.70% (873.32 USD)
By Equity:
9.03% (1 384.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-192
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.30 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +335.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -873.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
