- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Loss Trades:
17 (51.52%)
Best trade:
43.10 USD
Worst trade:
-45.05 USD
Gross Profit:
412.53 USD (2 634 pips)
Gross Loss:
-494.31 USD (2 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (92.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.51 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
0.24%
Max deposit load:
17.94%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
35 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
17 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-2.48 USD
Average Profit:
25.78 USD
Average Loss:
-29.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-149.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-8.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
127.01 USD
Maximal:
195.70 USD (18.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.26% (195.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (4.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-82
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-146
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.10 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29516
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
918
USD
USD
3
100%
33
48%
0%
0.83
-2.48
USD
USD
18%
1:500