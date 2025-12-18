- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.06 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
10.16 USD (1 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.41
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.27 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.06 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 14
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 48
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 22
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.08 × 161
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.16 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.20 × 172
|
Exness-Real4
|0.24 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.29 × 14
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.30 × 159
|
Exness-Real24
|0.42 × 38
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.45 × 22
