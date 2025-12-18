SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Robopips Robo Fx
Alejandro Flores Arias

Robopips Robo Fx

Alejandro Flores Arias
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 2%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.06 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
10.16 USD (1 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.41
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.27 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.06 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 14
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 48
NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 22
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 3
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.08 × 161
Axi-US05-Live
0.16 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.20 × 172
Exness-Real4
0.24 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.29 × 14
Axi-US06-Live
0.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.30 × 159
Exness-Real24
0.42 × 38
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.45 × 22
43 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 23:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 23:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
