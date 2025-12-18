- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
3.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-3.65 EUR
Gross Profit:
7.81 EUR (199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.69 EUR (92 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.95 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
33.93%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.52 EUR
Average Profit:
1.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.65 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
3.65 EUR (2.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (3.65 EUR)
By Equity:
11.75% (16.11 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.49 EUR
Worst trade: -4 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.65 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.23 × 365
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.60 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.90 × 374
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 17
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.58 × 96
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.85 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.92 × 271
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.93 × 28
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.10 × 10
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|4.25 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
141
EUR
EUR
2
100%
8
75%
34%
2.11
0.52
EUR
EUR
12%
1:500